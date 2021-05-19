Batman: JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves prepare new animated series with Bruce Timm

Another day, another Batman project is announced. Determined to exploit the DC character gallery for HBO Max, the platform has revealed that it is developing a new animated series of the bat of Gotham with the help of three well-known names, director JJ Abrams, filmmaker Matt Reeves and producer Bruce Timm. who was one of the creatives responsible for the classic nineties show about the Dark Knight.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

According to Variety, the title of this new show will be Batman: Caped Crusader. The first look at the official art of the series has been revealed and it is quite reminiscent of the style of the 90s series. As you know JJ Abrams has, with his production company, a contract to develop DC shows with HBO Max, while Matt reeves is the director of The batman, the next version of the superhero that we will see on the big screen. Timm was the creator of the show that we all grew up watching.

This was said by the trio in a statement about the new project:

We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell better new stories in Gotham City. The series will be exciting, cinematic, and will evoke Batman’s noir roots while delving into the psychology of all of these iconic characters. We can’t wait to share this new world.

First image of Batman: Caped Crusader

This is one of many bat-related projects that are underway. Of course the most important is The batman, with Robert Pattinson, a reboot that will tell the first years of the fight against vigilante crime. In addition, set in that same universe, Reeeves also prepares a series of the Gotham Police Department, which will tell the corruption inside.

In the animated field, Batman has had numerous films. The most recent of all will be Batman: The Long Halloween, a two-part adaptation of the classic comic of the same name. Those two films will be part of the new DC animated universe that began its reboot with Superman: Man of Tomorrow – 100%. Nevertheless, Batman: Caped Crusader It will be the vigilante’s first animated show in a while.

Do not miss: Tom Welling wants to play Superman in the Batman universe

As you will remember, Batman: The Animated Series was a program that aired between 1992 and 1995 with Kevin Conroy as the voice of the protagonist. The show is one of the most beloved by fans because it was the one that, to a large extent, introduced several generations to the superhero who, for eight decades, has dominated pop culture and has seen, almost decade after decade, new incarnations of the same. That Timm, co-creator of that show, is returning for this new project is definitely a good sign.

Batman: Caped Crusader does not have a release date yet. It is likely that we will not see it until the end of 2022. HBO Max will arrive in Latin America in June. But until then, as we said, there will be a lot to keep the followers of the character entertained. Batman: The Long Halloween It will arrive this summer and it will be in March of next year that The Batman will be released.

Also read: Rumor: Batman: Arkham Knight-inspired series could star Ben Affleck