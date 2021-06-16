in Movies

Batman Inicia turns 16 and fans celebrate it on social networks

Today marks 16 years since the premiere of Batman Begins – 84%, the film that kicked off The Dark Knight trilogy, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale. After so long, the saga is not only remembered as one of the best Batman trilogies, but as one of the best in the history of superhero movies.

Batman starts It was released on June 15, 2005, almost a decade since the last Bat Man movie, Batman & Robin – 11%, but Nolan’s vision, much darker and more realistic, breathed new life into the DC Comics superhero franchise. and also the superhero subgenre, which at that time had as its best exponents the Spider-Man and X-Men sagas.

The first installment in Nolan’s trilogy is, so far, the best Batman origin story in film. For both the protagonist and his villains, Batman starts It is remembered with nostalgia and affection by the fans on this 16th anniversary, in which all the good that the filmmaker contributed is remembered.

Three years after Batman startsThe film was released, which is considered by many to be the best of the trilogy and one of the best in superhero cinema, Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, but that’s another story, today we remember the one that started it all 16 years ago (via MovieWeb):

16 years of one of Nolan’s finest and my favorite adaptation of the Hooded Crusader! Batman Begins is more than a superhero origin story as it delves into the moral stances and nature of humans. It perfectly captures Batman, more like a Watcher than a superhero. By brilliantly portraying Gotham as an immoral city full of rats and corrupt officials, this film sets the trilogy on an exhilarating note. Explore a philosophical side of Bruce Wayne, where he fights by choosing sides, be it a man seeking revenge from his parents or a vigilante.

Batman Begins was released today 16 years ago. This gave us the best live-action Batman of all time, and it led to the best superhero movie of all time, The Dark Knight.

It’s been 16 years since we met Christian Bale’s Batman in Batman Begins. One of the greatest origin stories of all time … the beginning of a revolutionary superhero trilogy.

I can’t believe Batman Begins was released sixteen years ago. I saw her with my cousin and she thought Christian Bale was very handsome, but I was aboard Cillian Murphy’s train and I NEVER LOOKED BACK.

Finding out that Batman Inicia is 16 made me feel one step closer to death. Damn the age for hurting me …

What’s the best Batman solo movie and why is Batman Begins? Happy 16th anniversary of Batman Begins. She’s still the best fucking ever.

My Batman ticket stub Starts from 16 years ago …

Batman Begins was and still is a great movie for me. As I have pointed out before, it was thanks to Batman Initiates that I returned to buying comics regularly and, by extension, I finally dedicated myself to writing comics. So you could say that this movie shaped the course of my life.

Happy 16 years Batman Begins! Beautifully shot and written to tell an epic and emotional journey of Bruce Wayne’s determination to rid himself of Gotham’s corruption and inspire hope in others. To show that these people are worth saving. Thanks Christopher Nolan for giving us this!

Batman Starts turning 16 is crazy to me.

Today 16 years ago, Batman Begins was released in theaters.

Batman Begins was a cool change to a new take on Batman. I was a huge Bale fan before the movie was released, as well as a Nolan fan, so the hype was real. It was great to see WB take Batman seriously again.

