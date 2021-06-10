Batman Forever could prepare the premiere of a new version

Batman fans are demanding on social media an extended version of one of the films using the #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut. This follows the trend of other productions

Fan service or obligation? It seems that everything got out of control, since all the films that have marked a milestone in the history of cinema are exposed to a demand to launch an extended edition. This fashion takes hold after the premiere of The Justice League from Zack snyder. One of the deliveries of Batman I would go through the same thing.

Despite the obvious improvement in the reputation that the latter offered to the studio, over the original version of the film, it should not be hidden that the re-releases are double-edged weapons. The lack of creativity and the excess of budget saved are two of the realities why companies choose to release the same thing over and over again.

However, it may be that an additional cut to the one that was seen on the screen once, makes the mystique that the first one had is lost or things that do not catch the fans are included, so it is a risk to take.

#ReleaseAnyCosaCut

However, after the success of the Snyder’s cut, other productions have dared to reveal their first intentions. This is the case of Rocky iv with the Stallone’s Cut and the live-action of Mario bros.

Thus the things, the fans realized that when they proposed it, they achieve it, reason why they have initiated the movement #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut. With this, on social networks, fans are asking for the premiere of the extended version of Batman forever, feature film from 1995. On this occasion, Bruce wayne was played by Val kilmer. Jim Carrey (Nygma) Y Tomy lee jones (Two faces) were also in the cast.

Although this is becoming a trend now, the idea is not new, since this has been contemplated since 2005 internally. Likewise, it has been desired by the audience with more force since last year, within the framework of the 25 years of production.

Reports indicate that if prepared, the new creation will include scenes that were placed on the DVD and Blu-Ray versions.