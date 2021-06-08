Batman Eternally fans call for a new campaign to ask for the director’s cut

Batman is one of the most beloved superheroes in history, we have no doubt about that, however, some of his adventures on the big screen did not go well at the time and have left bitter traces on the fans of the character. One of the previous cases is Batman Eternally – 41%, released in 1995 and starring Val Kilmer, a film that received mixed reviews among the press and remained in time as a sequel that did not satisfy the public. But fans of the hero won’t give up on her and will soon be fighting on Twitter for Warner to release the director’s cut.

Do not miss: Rumor: Robert Pattinson’s Batman is going to be very brutal and violent, but he’s not going to kill anyone

On Batman Forever our protagonist must fight against Two-Face and The Riddler with the help of a psychologist and a young circus acrobat who becomes his partner against crime, Robin. The film was directed by Joel Schumacher and was the third installment in the series that Tim Burton started with Batman – 72% in 1989. Warner Bros. invested $ 100 million in its development and grossed $ 336 million worldwide, but fans They are not done with it and are looking for much more.

Through social networks it is reported that fans of Batman Forever they will seek to attract the attention of Warner Bros. by viralizing the hashtag #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut, this with the aim of launching the director’s cut of the film; likewise, Suicide Squad – 25% will be included in the event, as David Ayer still has the vague hope that the studio will let him present his director’s cut to the world. The action will take place next June 16 on Twitter and we will surely see hundreds of thousands participate in the effort, one of the kind that worked very well with Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%. Will the fans achieve their goal?

We invite you to read: Danny Elfman scared flight attendants while composing the Batman soundtrack on a plane

Unlike its predecessors, Batman Forever was charged with a much more familiar tone, this because Batman Returns – 81% had been too dark for companies looking to sell merchandise about the film to children. Since then, the interests of sellers were placed above what a good film would be able to achieve if given the opportunity. It is important to mention that one of the hosts of the Fatman Beyond podcast, Marc Bernardin, declared last year that there really is a special cut of Batman forever in the deepest Warner Bros.

I’m pretty confident that there is a 170-minute cut of Batman Forever in the Warner Bros. vault. I think it went much deeper into his childhood psychosis and mental blocks, and that it was a more serious and darker version of that movie that was one of the first assemblies that Joel presented to the studio, and that they eventually cut because they said ‘it’s too dark for the children. ‘ We have to sell these Happy Meals, so maybe we won’t dwell on the trauma of child murder. We have Jim Carrey, let’s let him do something.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. already has plans for the new Bruce Wayne with The Batman, the next hero movie. No matter how many years pass or how many actors get the mantle, new times will always demand other Batman installments to suit the present. In this case, Robert Pattinson is the next to take the baton and fans have high expectations of him. The film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but its filming has already finished and we will have it on the billboard on March 4, 2022, will it be at the height of the best films of the character?

You may also be interested in: Batman will fight crime in Mexico in a new comic