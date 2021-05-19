Batman: Caped Crusader Animated Series Announced

Months of rumors that there was a new Batman animated series in development and it finally becomes official. Jump the breaking news of the development of the series “Batman: Caped Crusader” which will be exclusive to the HBO Max platform.

At the moment everything is in the initial stages but it is described as a “reimagining of the Batman mythology”. What is interesting are the names behind it developing it, such as the director JJ Abrams, which we know is linked to several projects with Warner; director Matt reeves responsible for the movie “The Batman”; Y Bruce Timm, legend in the world of animation and creator of the mythical “Batman: The Animated Series”.

(news in writing)

Via information | Deadline | THR