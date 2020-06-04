If Batman and Superman unite there is nothing to resist them, that’s why they can solve one of the great enigmas of the city of Gotham.

Attention SPOILERS of Batman and Superman # 9, by Joshua Williamson, Clayton Henry, Alejandro Sanchez and John J. Hill. This story shows that Gotham City is a dangerous place to live. Since the city is home to numerous villains such as the Joker, Mister Freeze, Enigma, Bane, Penguin and many, many more. Luckily the Dark Knight he imparts justice, but sometimes he needs his help Iron Man.

With so many dangers, crime, explosions, deaths and other tragedies, it is very curious that there are still good and decent people who want to live in Gotham. In fact, it is still classified as one of the largest and most important cities in the DC Comics Universe. Why? In Batman and Superman # 9The Dark Knight offers a definitive answer to this question.

At the beginning of the post, the Dark Knight follows the trail of the Atomic Skull, whose powers are causing all kinds of dangers in the city. While driving towards the villain, the superhero tackles the biggest mystery as to why so many people continue to live there.

He explains that every time there is a big Joker or Bane attack, experts predict countless citizens will drift away in a mass exodus. And yet these predictions are always wrong. “But they don’t know Gotham,” says Batman of these experts. “People who choose to live here are stubborn and stubborn.”

Instead, he continues to reveal that the opposite is true: “We receive an influx of people with something to prove. They want to show the world how difficult it can be. Because if you can survive in Gotham… You can survive anywhere ”. So they don’t wait for Batman and Superman to save them.

Therefore, while all of these supervillain attacks would alienate many people, the Gotham City case is a completely different matter. Instead, people flock to the city because they want to show how resilient they are. It’s an inspiring revelation, as it shows that the people of Gotham City have a flaming spirit that simply cannot be extinguished, no matter who attacks or unleashes chaos.

After that Batman and Superman will have to face a great explosion and a mythical DC Comics villain with the plan to dominate the world. Starting with Gotham City.