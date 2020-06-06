Cosplay of Batman and Spider-Man were seen among protesters during the past week in support of Black Lives Matter for the death of George Floyd

A handful of superheroes appear to have joined the protests against racism and the death of George Floyd in the United States, after Batman and Spider-Man Cosplay were seen among protesters in the past week.

Spider-Man’s friendly neighborhood in New York City went, or more likely walked, to a protest on the Manhattan Bridge on Tuesday. The Cosplay climbed into an arch around the bridge and quoted a line from Spider-Man 2.

“You mess with one of us, you mess with all of us!” he said, citing a moment in the film in which several New Yorkers stepped in to defend Spider-Man from Doctor Octopus.

Gotham City’s own Dark Knight fell on Wednesday in a protest in Washington D.C., Batman Cosplay could be seen speaking through a megaphone outside the security fence surrounding the White House.

“Everything will be fine. You can go home now,” he told security forces on the other side of the fence.

“I am here to save the day.”

It was Batman’s second sighting in less than a week, after someone else dressed in a more intense-looking suit for protests outside the University of Philadelphia on Saturday.

The video posted online shows the Batman cosplay walking through a cloud of smoke as people scream.

Several people on Twitter compared the moment to the end of Dark Knight Rises, in which Batman leads a rebellion to retrieve Gotham from the villain Bane.

“He’s here, he’s f-ing here!” a person screams in a clip, which has been viewed more than 3.5 million times online. The clip shows protesters yelling “Batman” and clapping their hands.

The cloaked character was a local cosplay who calls himself “Bucks County Batman,” according to his Instagram and YouTube accounts. Local reports previously identified him as a father named Bob Gable.

“It is not who I am below, but what I do that defines me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Many people sympathetic to Thursday’s protests shared images of a towering man in full tactical gear, including a helmet. The individual appeared to be shooting tear gas at the police in one scene and yelling at officers in another.

The location or time of the video recording could not be verified. However, Black Lives Matter supporters have shown the video as ironic proof that Master Chief, the protagonist of the Halo video games, is on their side.

“Sir, permission to join the protests.” “For what purpose, Master Chief?” “To give the police back their gas.” “… permission granted.” https://t.co/mbz792xCx1 – Nightpiercer (@Nightpiercer)

June 4, 2020

Several celebrities have also been seen amid protests that swept across the US. USA, Including John Boyega, Halsey, Jamie Foxx, Arianna Grande, and Keke Palmer.

Demonstrations have occurred across the United States in the past week, since the death of George Floyd on May 25. The 46-year-old man died in Minneapolis after a police officer pinned him with a knee to the neck for several minutes on suspicion.

“Please, I can’t breathe,” said Floyd, before he died while in police custody.