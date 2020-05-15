Long after its release, the Batman and Robin movie (1997) continues to impact how bad it is.

Twenty-three years have passed since it hit theaters Batman and Robin by Joel Schumacher, and those responsible still regret the final result of the film. Screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who also wrote the story of Batman Forever (1995), apologized for the film in a new interview, but noted that at no point in production and development did they purposely set out to make a bad movie.

“As for Batman and Robin, that confused me. I mean, we didn’t want it to be bad. I swear, no one said: This will be bad. ” Akiva Goldsman commented. “I mean, here’s the irony: There was a montage that was made halfway through the shoot where it really looked dark in an interesting way. It just is what it is and I feel it. I think we are all sorry. ”

Upon its release, Batman and Robin was heavily criticized and remains the lowest-grossing live-action Dark Knight film at the worldwide box office. Although it is such a bad movie with such a weak script, there are moments that show director Joel Schumacher’s understanding of imitating comic book style in live action. The film’s color palette offers a pop vignette that superhero feature films from the 2000s and beyond would never dare emulate, not to mention the stylistic tributes of this story to the classic Adam West television series.

Is it really that bad?

Batman and Robin despite having a great cast led by George Clooney, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Uma Thurman, Chris O’Donnell and Alice Silverstone, it has very bad dialogue and an aesthetic too colorful for a film of the Dark Knight. In addition it has aged very badly, especially if we compare it with all the deliveries that there are today of the genre of superheroes.

