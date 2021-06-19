Batman ’89 Artist Reveals What Billy Dee Williams Would Look Like As Two-Face

Batman – 72% Tim Burton is a movie that is remembered for several things. One of those that we may not have so much in mind is that Billy Dee Williams appeared as Harvey Dent, which means that the actor could have played the classic villain Two-Face. Unfortunately that was not written in destiny and for many years we could only dream of how the actor could have looked in that role.

Fortunately we live in the world where broken dreams can be reconstructed in comics or maybe not dreams, but we can see movies and new seasons that never materialized for x or reason. One of the more recent examples of that is the Batman ’89 comic. Despite what the title may make us think, it is actually a sequel to Batman Returns – 81%, but it does continue the story of characters that we saw in the first movie, but not in the second.

That comic is written by the writer of the first film, Sam Hamm and drawn by Joe quinones. The first issue comes out on July 27 and the second on September 14. The cartoonist has just revealed what the cover of this latest issue is and with it we could see how it could have been seen Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face:

Officially Revealed! My cover for BATMAN ’89 issue two. On sale 09/14/2021

In addition, he said that we are not prepared for what the scriptwriter and comic book writer has created for us:

And if I can give my opinion, you are not prepared for what Samuel Hamm has been cooking for this series. Astonishing and brilliant shots. I can’t speak for my art, but the story won’t disappoint

On the other hand, in addition to that cover, there is also an official synopsis of this comic that we leave here:

Continuing the twisted adventures of DC’s Dark Knight from Tim Burton’s seminal and classic Batman movies, Batman ’89 brings screenwriter Sam Hamm (Batman, Batman Retunrs) and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) to fill several gaps left empty by the prolific director. The goth mentality behind the world, which while standing firm in a sense of realism, helped various fans around the world to generate their first impressions of Gotham’s Dark Knight. In the new Batman ’89 comic, Hamm and Quinones helped open the door for Selina Kyle / Catwoman’s return and they’re going to show a new Robin! Additionally, Quinones has a vision of Harvey Dent / Two-Face that is as close to movie magic as a comic can get.

Speaking of the first, classic and adored cult movie of Burton About the Dark Knight, Danny Elfman recently revealed that the inspiration came to him for his soundtrack of Batman during a flight from London to Los Angeles:

Inspiration came to me at the worst moment. On the way home, that thing got to me. And I was wondering what to do? I’m on a 747. How do I do this? I’m going to forget everything. I’m going to land and some fucking Beatles song is going to play, and I’m going to forget everything. I started running to the bathroom to hum phrases and then returned to my seat, thinking and thinking. Ten minutes later, I had to go back to the bathroom. And then back to my seat and then back to the bathroom, because I couldn’t do it with this guy sitting next to me. Ten minutes later, I’m in the bathroom again and I open the door and this time there are three flight attendants, who are probably thinking: What the hell are you doing so often? You can’t snort that much cocaine. You can’t inject yourself that often. What are you doing there? And piece by piece I was composing the Batman soundtrack.

