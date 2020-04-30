Batista charges against Donald Trump

The WWE Hall of Famer Batista has harshly charged US President Donald Trump with accusing him of being childish and manipulative.

The current management of the crisis by the COVID 19 by the Donald Trump government is being strongly criticized by a sector of the United States population. Among that sector is Batista, who could not contain himself and responded to a Tweet from the president:

@realDonaldTrump you’re all propaganda. You’re a childish manipulative #wannabedictator and anyone with a brain cell in their head isn’t buying it any more. You’ve exposed yourself to many times. Over 60 thousand Americans died on your watch. #FakePresident https://t.co/XaQmG4UGVE – Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) April 30, 2020

Donald Trump: We cannot allow false news from the radical left. Their partners with their propaganda steal the elections. They already tried it in 2016, and how did it go? Batista: Donald Trump, what you are is just propaganda. You are a child and a manipulator, and anyone with more than one neuron in their head no longer buys what you say. You have already exposed yourself many times. More than 60,000 US citizens have died while you watched. #PresidentFake

Batista charged as we see very harshly against the president, who now leads the country most affected by the coronavirus in the world and to whom it seems that this whole situation is getting a little big.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.