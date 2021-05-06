Bathrobe, Alexa Dellanos opens it and shows everything underneath

Bathrobe, Alexa Dellanos opens it and shows off everything underneath | INSTAGRAM

The attention that the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos is quite a lot and all thanks to the way she shows off her charms in her various photographs placed as a publication, however, there is always an even more attractive section: her stories.

That’s right, this time we will address a story in which the young woman was in the bath of his house, while wearing a white coat that he opened so that his fans could appreciate his charms one more time.

This is a pretty cute and flirty video, in which the daughter of Myrka Dellanos He did not hesitate for a second to show us his beauty in such a way that his fans thanked him infinitely for the piece of entertainment he gave them.

Despite the fact that their stories disappear every 24 hours, we rescue them for you, so that you can enjoy them at any time, at any time of the day and so that they do not disappear from the Internet forever.

Alexa is always thinking of her fans so she is always with her cell phone ready to record these videos that work perfectly to become the center of attention and thus help her profile reach a greater number of followers, one of her current goals and that you have been pursuing, but have had a little difficulty moving forward

Instagram It has become a very competitive social network and difficult to get followers, something very different from what happens in Tik Tok, where it quickly surpassed more than 3 million.

There is no doubt that the young woman will always be there to share a little more of her life, be it photos, videos and even some images with positive words with which she seeks to convey a message that goes beyond superficiality, some words that she uses a lot to reflect and grow in your way of thinking.

It has also been supporting what happened in Colombia like all the other influencers, it has placed its flag and its support as it is the only thing it can do for them right now because the situation is quite delicate and if you have not found out what is happening happening we recommend you search about it.

Finally, she applied her influencer skills and shared some images of some products that she received to use after bathing beauty products that have worked for her and for which she highly recommends them apart from doing her job.