Bathed in the sun, Livia Brito's silhouette falls in love on the beach

It is always a good time for actress Livia Brito can enjoy a few moments by the sea, apparently, this is one of the Cuban’s favorite places and one of her photographs proves it, she allowed her marked silhouette to be enveloped by the rays of the sun.

No doubt when Livia brito he stars in an escape to relax for a few days, his main choice is the beach, the “protagonist of La Desalmada“was shown in a photograph on his Instagram account in which his figure almost completely overshadowed the Sun.

In the sea life is tastier !!!, It was the message with which the remembered interpreter of “La Piloto” accompanied the last publication.

The ”

TV actress“He once again caught all eyes after sharing a photograph in which he decided to steal all the energy possible from the” sun star “while posing in an outfit that showed the results of his fitness life.

A two-piece set, apparently with a pattern that can barely be distinguished by the low light shortly before the sun sets, however, this did not prevent the “Cuban” from showing off her curvy figure.

Livia Brito Pestana, who has stood out as one of the most beautiful women on screen and now a popular influencer thanks to her exercise routines, struck a pose in which she raised her arms while her legs are slightly apart.

Apparently, the “model” was trying to catch a good part of the sun’s energy and through the snapshot she was able to obscure a little the little light of a beautiful sunset that was about to end.

The famous 34-year-old, who dabbled in melodramas such as “Triumph of love”, “A lot of Italian is coming to marry”, “Abismo de Pas! Ón” among others, caused a great sensation on the part of her fans who left comments and various reactions adding 38. 539 Likes.

I love that sunset, Azucar !!!, Come to me, sweetheart, were some of the comments left by their fans in the publication.

The snapshot was shared since 2018, however, the native of Havana, Cuba has not abandoned the frequent habit of escaping this scenario at every opportunity.

It is undoubtedly one of the favorite places where the remembered interpreter of “Yolanda Cadena” and the series-novel “Doctors: Line of Life” takes the opportunity to take a few days off.

It was precisely on the beaches of Puerto Escondido where the presenter of “Dancing for a dream” moved at the beginning of this 2021 with her partner and her family shortly before starting the recordings of the melodrama that will star under the production of José Alberto “El Güero “Castro and with the actor José Ron.

So far, the declared “dog lover” has remained in recordings as she has shared in various stories on her Instagram account, although so far it is unknown when the new story could reach the screens.

Livia Brito Pestana has undertaken some projects at the beginning of this year, since it was in the middle of these vacations that she reported that in addition to her return to television, her activity on social networks, she would also undertake a facet as a businesswoman.

As he pointed out at that time, his new projects involved products focused on fashion, with a new line of accessories while the other would be focused on some beauty products for skin care, one of the aspects that he has promoted in the content that you share on the platforms.