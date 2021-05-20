Batgirl movie already has directors – Tomatazos

The batifamily is on the way. After a turbulent first few years, the DCEU is finally getting organized to carry out the long list of projects it once announced. One of the least discussed was Batgirl, title about the protégé and superheroine inspired by Batman. Although for many years no more was said about the production, the directors who will be in charge of the film have already been signed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Batgirl It will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. The filmmaking duo handled the latest Bad Boys Forever – 87%, from the 90s franchise with Will Smith. Both have just closed the deal with Warner Bros. to be in charge of the realization of the solo adventure of Barbara Gordon, a character who, in this film, will wear the Batgirl costume. This said about the project Kristin burr, producer of the film:

With Batgirl, we hope to take audiences on a fun journey and see a different side of Gotham. Christina’s libretto is bursting with spirit. Adil and Bilall have an exciting and joyous energy, which is infectious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this batiproject. I’m just excited to be a part of the DC universe, which is so cool.

The Christina Burr is referring to is, of course, Christina Hodson, a screenwriter who has made a name for herself in the industry for her work on Bumblebee – 95% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%. Likewise, she wrote the script for The Flash, another DC superhero who has just started production on his film under the direction of Andy Muschietti. So you can more or less get an idea of ​​the tone of the movie.

We have seen Batgirl previously in the cinema, in live-action, in Batman & Robin – 11%. In that title she was played by Alicia Silverstone, but it was not a true version of the comics. The first plans for a film of his in the DCEU began in 2017 and were to have Joss Whedon as director, but then he resigned from the project a year later for, supposedly, not coming up with a good story.

The Arbi and Fallah have collaborated together for years. Their most recent project was actually as showrunners for Ms Marvel, the series of the comic book firm of the same name that we will see later this 2021 on Disney Plus. That show ended its filming just a few weeks ago and the two directors were in charge of making the first episode and the season finale. They seem to have taken a liking to the superhero genre.

Batgirl does not have a release date yet. The duo of directors are in production on their next film, titled Rebel, about a boy rapper who must deal with the death of his father. Which is why it will probably still take a while until we get more news of his next DC movie. So, depending on how easy it is to develop, perhaps the film could begin production in early 2022, which would put it on the bill until 2023.

