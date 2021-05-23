‘Batgirl’ has the directors of ‘Bad Boys for Life’

The film will go to HBO Max Currently there is no cast selected for the film

Warner Bros. has chosen the directors of ‘Bad Boys for Life’, Adil El Arbi Y Bilall fallah, to direct the upcoming DC movie “Batgirl,” which follows the adventures of Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Batman’s friend, Commissioner Gordon.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news and reported that Batgirl is currently being planned as an original movie for HBO Max. Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) wrote the script and Kristin burr (Cruella) produces the movie.

Initially Joss Whedon was previously selected to write and direct the film, but left the project after a year of development, explaining that he simply couldn’t find the right story. Yvonne craig played the character of Barbara Gordon on the old Batman TV series, while Alicia silverstone took on the role of Batgirl in ‘Batman & Robin’ from Joel schumacher.

“With Batgirl, we hope to take audiences on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham. Christina’s script is full of spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy that is contagious, making them the perfect filmmakers. for this Bat project. And I’m excited to be able to be a part of the DC universe, which is great, “Burr told THR.

Fallah and El Arbi just finished the series’ Ms. Marvel ‘for Disney +. They served as co-showrunners on the series, in addition to directing the first and last episodes. Let’s not forget that ‘Bad Boys for Life’ also ended 2020 as the highest grossing film at the domestic box office. Despite the pandemic, he made 426 million worldwide.

The filmmakers were born in Morocco and studied cinema in Belgium. They directed episodes of “Snowfall,” and are currently producing the family drama “Rebel,” which follows a 13-year-old boy whose life is at a crossroads following the death of his father.

Given that these filmmakers come from two teen-focused projects, the character of Barbarga Gordon may lean to the young side. Nothing is known about the casting yet. We’ll be alert.

