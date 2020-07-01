Maroon 5: Bassist Mickey Madden Arrested for Domestic Violence | Instagram

41-year-old Mickey Madden who is known to be bass player from Maroon 5 was arrested for domestic violenceHowever, he was released hours later but on a fairly high bail.

The arrest happened last Saturday June 27 in the city of Los Angeles, being accused of domestic violence.

The City Police Department confirmed that Madden faces a charge for ltraumatic injuries inflicted on your partner intentionally.

It may interest you: Iran Castillo ends his romance after suffering domestic violence

But he was released hours after arrest under a bail of $ 50,000 dollars and is scheduled to appear in court on September 29, according to New York Daily News.

It should be mentioned that Mickey Madden he is not married and the identity of his alleged victim is not publicly known.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

If he is found guilty, Mickey Madden will face up to six years in prison and one penalty fee of $ 6,000 dollars.

On the other hand, a representative from the band Maroon 5 offered a statement commenting on how they feel about what happened.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing everyone involved to have room to work. «

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Madden has had problems with the law since he was arrested on cocaine charges back in 2016, when she was with James ‘Bingo’ Gubelmann, Ivanka Trump’s ex-boyfriend, outside a bar in New York City.

You can also read: Christian Chávez is accused of domestic assault by his ex-partner

Police claimed that they saw Mickey deliver him a vial of drugs and at that time, Madden’s attorney commented that it was Gubelmann who consumed the cocaine all the time, and that his client never touched that substance.

Given what had happened, the bassist agreed to make a day of community service after appearing in the Manhattan Criminal Court and your record managed to be deleted six months later.