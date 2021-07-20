Bassam Tariq in the spotlight of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has taken the time to choose the director to take the reins of the long-awaited reboot of Blade, and it seems that they have already found the light at the end of the tunnel with the filmmaker Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli, 2020).

Deadline reveals that after months of meeting with a wide range of talents, Marvel Studios has finally found a director for its Blade movie. Although the deal is not yet closed, Bassam tariq is the main option to direct what is expected to be one of the first installments of Phase 5, after being announced during the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con.

Best known for directing Mogul Mowgli, starring Riz Ahmed (Venom, 2018), it is said that the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, and the star Mahershala Ali they met with dozens of candidates since last fall before Tariq’s vision convinced them. Before that, they considered hiring a writer / director to work on Blade, but later turned to Stacy Osei-Kuffour to write the script.

The meetings took place between March and June, and it appears that Tariq really impressed Marvel Studios.

His hiring marks the fourth person of color to direct a movie for Marvel Studios, joining Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Chloe Zhao (Eternals) and Nia DaCosta (The Marvels). Feige has strived to increase diversity both in front of and behind the cameras in recent years.

There’s a great deal of excitement surrounding Blade, especially as it points to Marvel Studios embracing the supernatural side of the comics. Hopefully that marks the return of the Ghost Rider and Mephisto, not to mention the debut of characters like the Werewolf of the Night and Daimon Hellstrom.

Blade’s release date is not confirmed.

