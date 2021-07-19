Bassam Tariq directing Marvel Studios’ new ‘Blade’

After an exhaustive search that has involved months of meetings with all kinds of filmmakers, the new film of ‘Blade’ Marvel Studios has found its director in the figure of Bassam Tariq, responsible for the Indita in Spain ‘Mogul Mowgli’.

This is how Deadline advances it, a medium that nevertheless ensures that the agreement is not yet closed or initialed with a signature.

The double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will replace Wesley Snipes in the skin of his protagonist, a half mortal and half vampire man who is able to walk in sunlight, in this production he will re-interpret the character and introduce him to the MCU. , without for the moment we know whether or not the project will qualify for the R grade

Kevin Feige, Ali, and studio executives have been meeting with dozens of candidates since last fall, initially with the idea of ​​hiring a screenwriter and director before deciding to separate the two tasks and hire to write their script. Stacy Osei-Kuffour, writer with credits in ‘Watchmen’, ‘Hunters’ or the recent ‘Solos’.

Since his hiring, Marvel shortened his list of possible options and began another round of meetings that began in March and ran through June. Those who made the final cut got together and made their final performances during that time, and in the end it was Tariq’s vision that finally convinced all parties.