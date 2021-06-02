Basque scientists elaborate a bio-pesticide with beer residues

06/02/2021 at 9:03 AM CEST

Basque researchers have shown that totally natural organic products offer very favorable results in the disinfection of agricultural soils and in the eradication of certain nematodes and parasites that damage crops. With this bio-pesticide, which among other things is based on beer residues, the plants have improved their growth and the earth has gotten rid of a large part of their harmful organisms.

It has been proven that many chemical pesticides used in agriculture are harmful to both human health and the environment and, therefore, their use is prohibited or at least severely restricted.

More and more reports and statistics show that food, especially fruits and vegetables, reaches our homes with traces of these chemical compounds.

Now, in a twofold effort to reuse agricultural industry wastes and limit the amounts of harmful chemicals applied to plants, researchers have successfully tested the use of organic by-products derived from agricultural activities to disinfect soils, preserve healthy soil microorganisms and increase crop yields.

In a study published in Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems, researchers from the Basque Institute Neiker Agricultural Research and Development detail the results of the use of agricultural by-products such as rapeseed cake and beer bagasse (used beer grains), together with fresh cow manure to carry out a hitherto unproven bio-disinfection.

Lead author Maite Gandariasbeitia explains: «Rapeseed cake and beer bagasse are two possible organic treatments that have shown really positive results in previous studies & rdquor ;.

“Its high nitrogen content promotes the activity of beneficial microorganisms in the soil, which helps to break down organic matter, such as manure, and eliminate nematodes and other parasites that damage crops,” he adds.

In this investigation, beer bagasse and defatted rapeseed cake were added to the soil together with fresh cow manure (1.5, 0.5 and 20 kg / m2, respectively) to evaluate their ability to reduce the incidence of diseases caused by the nematode Meloidogyne incognita of lettuce.

The test of this ‘bio-pesticide’ was carried out in a commercial greenhouse for seven weeks in which the temperature was continuously monitored at three different soil depths (15, 30 and 45 cm).

Short-term and long-term effects were evaluated: before treatment, after treatment; after the first culture after treatment and one year after it. Disease incidence and changes in nematode community structure were analyzed along with microbiological properties and general physicochemical parameters.

Gandariasbeitia also highlights how nematodes can negatively affect crop yields: «Root nematodes are a common type of soil parasite that penetrates the root tissue of a plant to deposit its eggs and this activity causes galls or knot-like swellings to form in the root & rdquor ;, indicates.

Positive results after investigation

“This damage has a negative impact on root development and means that the crop cannot absorb nutrients efficiently, slowing down plant growth and ultimately reducing farmers’ yields.”

After post-treatment of the first culture, researchers found a significant reduction in root irritation of the plants.

The plots also showed an increase in yields by approximately 15% compared to control plots after one year. In addition, the organic matter treatment increased the populations of beneficial microorganisms in the soils, as evidenced by a significantly higher soil respiration rate.

The study on this bio-pesticide shows that these agricultural by-products are an effective treatment for root-knot nematodes and other soil parasites, achieving higher crop yields, while promoting sustainable food systems to reduce waste from the agricultural industry.

Gandariasbeitia highlights that more research is needed to explore other potential organic treatments that could be used in a similar way: “Many questions remain to be answered so that we can better understand what happens in the soil during and after these bio-disinfection treatments.

“This can help us really elucidate what characteristics we should look for in other potential organic treatments to be effective in fighting soil parasite populations,” he added.

Reference study: DOI: 10.3389 / fsufs.2021.663248

It may interest you: Campaign to ban three pesticides that threaten health