Basque Country battery factory project

Everybody wants their battery factory. To the “war” unleashed between communities after the investment announcement of Spain, we now know about the Basque Country project: Basquevolt.

May 6, 2021 (08:50 CET)

Basquevolt: this is the project for a large battery factory in the Basque Country.

The Drums are, or at least seem to be, the “manna” of the next few years. We need them for everything, and the momentum of the electric car only makes us urgently need more production – something that, in turn, would bring jobs and innovation to construction sites. Following the announcement of Spain to have its first national battery factory, many communities applied to host the facilities: from Catalonia, Extremadura, Aragon, Valencia, Madrid or Navarra.

Well, still without deciding, the Basque Country seems to want to take the initiative by announcing a new project which would mean creating a large battery factory also in its territory: it is called Basquevolt and it would generate, according to the first announcements, up to 869 direct jobs and 10,000 indirect ones.

This has been confirmed by the Minister of Economic Development of the Basque Country, Arantxa Tapia, in response to a parliamentary question formulated by PP and Ciudadanos. In statements also collected by Europa Press, Tapia itself has assured that the global investment foreseen for the project would be 707 million euros.

All communities want a battery factory.

The mMost of that sum to promote Basquevolt would come from community institutions, in case of obtaining the go-ahead: specifically, from European innovation support funds, which would bring in around 375 million euros. For its part, it is expected that the private company contributed another 276 million euros, and also him Basque Government would contribute together with the Central Government.

At the moment, the counselor already announces that there are companies who “have shown interest” in this project, such as the Basque Energy Agency, Iberdrola, Petronor, Enagas, MCC, Irizar, Ingeteam, Ormazabal, CIE Automotive or Solarpack, among others. The big question now is to know where this factory would be located: “it has not been decided yet”, Arantxa Tapia has assured, although the option of the Miñano Technology Park, in Álava.