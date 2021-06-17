Basque astrophysicists discover a giant cloud on Mars

Always at the same time of year, it forms at dawn on the huge Arsia Mons volcano

The cloud grows daily up to 1,800 kilometers in length and dissipates at noon

In 2018 these researchers saw it for the first time through the European probe ‘Mars Express’

“It is something unique in the solar system.” With these words describes Jorge Hernández from the Planetary Sciences Group of the University of the Basque Country (UPV) the discovery they have made: the orographic cloud (its formation is the result of the wind that rises pushed by mountains or volcanoes) largest ever seen on Mars. A cloud of ice crystals from 1,800 kilometers in length and 150 in width that every day, always at the same time of year, forms on a volcano, grows and dissipates. A) Yes, day after day during the three months of the southern solstice. It is not the first time that the clouds on the Martian planet have become news, but this phenomenon “is something extraordinary.”

The phenomenon takes place at dawn, the wind hits the walls of the Arsia Mons volcano, in the southern hemisphere of Mars and as you ascend the humid air cools forming a cloud over the mountain, 45 kilometers high.

The cloud grows in 3 hours to 1,800 km long

It begins growing on the western slope of Arsia Mons before expanding westward at high speed, over 600 km / h. In no more than three hours grows and grows until reaching 1,800 kilometers long by 150 wide. Afterwards, almost as fast as it has been formed, the wind drives her away and the cloud dissipates.

Three years ago, it was the first time that UPV astrophysicists saw the gigantic cloud. It was through a small webcam installed in the European probe ‘Mars Express’, one of the few systems capable of flying over that region of Mars at dawn “thanks, among other things, to its orbit.” “Many Martian orbiters cannot even observe this part of the planet’s surface until early in the afternoon, due to the properties of their orbits, so this is the first detailed exploration of this interesting phenomenon”, they explain from the UPV. Through the visual monitoring camera that is operated from Bilbao, this group of researchers have been exceptional witnesses of this phenomenon of nature.

Curiosity led them to observe her carefully and they realized then that the cloud formed and disappeared daily. But, Since when does this phenomenon occur? Well, these Basque researchers have the answer: “At least since the 1970s when the ‘Viking’ probes detect it ”.

CC BY-SA Jorge Hernández Bernal

After the observation, it was time to take pictures. To do this, these astrophysicists guided the team of the High Resolution Stethoscope Camera of the European Space Agency spacecraft to photograph the huge white cloud. “An extraordinary phenomenon due to its rapid daily cycle, from the moment it forms until it evaporates, only a few hours pass,” they detail.

This discovery is the last of the mysteries revealed by Mars but also, will allow to know more about the climatic systems of Mars or Earth.