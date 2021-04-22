Baskonia’s next two games postponed due to covid cases

04/22/2021 at 6:52 PM CEST

The next two games that the TD Systems Baskonia have been postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak detected in the team from Vitoria.

In the last week, the club from Vitoria -the last winner of the Spanish League- has reported a total of four positives in its squad, which has forced to postpone the date of the following meetings.

The duels correspond to the thirty-fourth day, against Unicaja -initially scheduled for next Thursday- and the thirty-fifth, who would have played within ten days against Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket.

The Endesa League will report soon of the new dates of both duels.