Baskonia’s next two games postponed due to covid cases

The next two games that the TD Systems Baskonia have been postponed due to the covid-19 outbreak detected in the team from Vitoria.
In the last week, the club from Vitoria -the last winner of the Spanish League- has reported a total of four positives in its squad, which has forced to postpone the date of the following meetings.
The duels correspond to the thirty-fourth day, against Unicaja -initially scheduled for next Thursday- and the thirty-fifth, who would have played within ten days against Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket.
The Endesa League will report soon of the new dates of both duels.
