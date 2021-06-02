Baskonia’s defense forces a tiebreaker in Valencia

06/02/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

The defense of TD Systems Baskonia forced this Wednesday to break the quarterfinal series of the Basketball League in Valencia, after beating the Levantine team por 76-65, in a serious game in which the locals blocked the talent of their rival.

BSK

VAL

TDS Baskonia

(26 + 15 + 21 + 14): Henry (8), Giedraitis (15), Sedekerskis (2), Polonara (7) and Jekiri (12) -starting five-, Massenat (-), Colom (4), Peters (13), Fall (2) and Dragic (13).

Valencia Basket

(16 + 12 + 18 + 19): Van Rossom (7), Vives (-), Kalinic (5), Williams (11) and Tobey (5) -starting five-, Prepelic (20), Labeyrie (-), Dubljevic (7), Hermannsson (6) and Sastre (4)

Referees

Emilio Pérez, Arnau Padrós and Javier Torres. Without eliminated.

Incidents

second match corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Endesa League played without an audience at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria.

The pavilion of the Fuente de San Luis will decide which team goes to the semifinals, after each team has won the victory so far in their fiefdom.

Rokas Giedraitis He was the best of the Catalans with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 24 PIR credits, but he was very well supported by Pierrià Henry, Zoran Dragic and Alec Peters, who scored fundamental baskets to keep his teammates ahead with a comfortable distance.

On the Valencian side, only Klemen Prepelic was at the height of a group who did not come out with the clear idea of ​​trying to punish his rival from the paint, but they could not do it as in the first duel.

In fact, the visitors hit first with several baskets from the low post, where they gained a one-on-one advantage. What’s more, two triple taronjas began to mark distances but the locals were taking the pulse of their offensive actions and with an 18-4 they regained command of the party.

The anticipation of the Baskonia

Jaume Ponsarnau’s team barely managed to shoot a basket at this time, as Baskonia recovered the ball in anticipation time and time again, ending with a resounding 26-16 in their favor.

The partial continued to grow in the second quarter and the differences reached 19 points, the product of the 12 losses that the Levantines accumulated in just 16 minutes.

The defensive wall built by the Basques was practically impassable by a corseted Valencia Basket, who watched his rival take the loose balls.

Reaction of Valencia

However, the taronjas reacted before the break and they managed to go down to 41-28Thanks to the good time that Klemen Prepelic went through, who tried to support his people.

Valencia Basket managed to contain the Catalans in the static attack, but continued to suffer when Dusko Ivanovic’s men tried to run the track.

Baskonia sweated the basket while the Valencians grew as the minutes passed and gradually approached their rival. However, a 5-0 run with a triple on the horn of Alec Peters, he threw water again, 62-46, in the flame that was rekindled in the womb taronja.

Erratic on the outside shot

The errors in the triple deprived Valencia Basket of approaching with speed a Baskonia that did not change its way of playing and sought to put the finishing touches to the Fuente de San Luis squad, which was reluctant to surrender.

A 0-7 tightened the game after many minutes with less than four minutes remaining, 66-58, until Alec Peters, again, scored a fundamental triple.

Klemen Prepelic held out hope for his own, but the defense and the Barça speed allowed to send the series to the third party with a 76-65.