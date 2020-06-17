Spectacular start by the Baskonia in this final phase of the ACB after sweeping the Bilbao Basket 87-64 in a game that had no history. The game began with power-to-power play, but after the break the Bilbao players had nothing to do. Despite the fact that the break came with just 7 points of advantage for the baskonistas, but on the restart the game had no color. The best player of the match was the Argentine Vildoza with 21 points, while for the black team only Russell’s 12 points are saved.

Baskonia knows that the basket-average can be important, since only two teams qualify for the semifinals and they did not hesitate to increase their advantage as much as they could. However, when the game was already sentenced, he rested his best players. If everything goes well, 7 days in 13 games await them, so every minute of rest can be important. The Baskonistas will play their next match with Iberostar Tenerife on Friday at 9:30 p.m., while Bilbao Basket will face Joventut the same day at 3:30 p.m. in a decisive game if they want to have options.