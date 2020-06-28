Kirolbet Baskonia and Barcelona They will fight this Tuesday for the title in the Endesa League final. The Basque team surprised the host (73-75) in a heart attack ending that was decided in the last thousandths of the second semifinal played on Sunday. The culé team did the same against San Pablo Burgos (98-84).

After his Homeric victory last Friday against Gran Canaria, which left Real Madrid out of the competition at the first change, Valencia took to the track with Tuesday’s final in the spotlight and only a brilliant Shengelia He was able to stop the momentum of the host team that left at the end of the first quarter five points up (17-12).

And the difference increased in the second quarter thanks to the contribution of Doornekamp who led Valencia Basket with eight points in a row. If in the first minutes it was Shengelia, before the break Dragic was the man who was in charge of keeping Kirolbet Baskonia in the semifinals. A triple from the Slovenian cut distances and the locals went to the break with a nine point advantage (42-33). There was a semifinal.

Everything changed after the break

After passing through the changing rooms, the exceptional defense of Baskonia could with the attack of Valencia Basket that was four minutes without scoring. This made the Basque team cut differences in the light until Vildoza he put Ivanovic’s team ahead in the closing seconds of the third quarter. The party was broken and Baskonia Crazy for the Music. Everything would be decided in the last quarter (55-56).

And in the last minutes the Basque team continued to command until they were six up with more than seven minutes to go. There was a world left but the inertia of both teams foreshadowed a ‘maracanazo’ of Baskonia. Van rossom equaled the duel with a triple that could mean Valencia’s reaction but Polonara He put Ivanovic’s men back three up (63-66) with five minutes to go. The end was being worthy of a final Endesa League.

While Van rossom was in charge of putting the Valencia in the triple game, the Baskonia It was adding two by two to stay ahead in a duel that everything indicated that it was going to be resolved in the last thousandths. A triple from Shields put Baskonia five points (70-75) ahead with just over two minutes to go and, by sensations, Ivanovic’s team was already seen in the final on Tuesday. A San Emeterio triple put the locals to two points in the last minute (73-75) and Jordan Loyd had a decisive triple in the last second but failed. Baskonia will seek its second Endesa League ten years later.