It was an all-or-nothing encounter and that was noticeable from the first bars of the encounter. Unicaja de Málaga and Kirolbet Baskonia They provided a sublime basketball show in an encounter resolved by small details. The Malaga players had the win in their hands, but missed two free throws in the closing seconds that could have given them a five-point lead. The Baskonistas reacted with a great Polonara and the usual courage of Shengelia, to equalize the match. They were much better in overtime and ended up winning 87-86. A foot and a half in the semifinals for Kirolbet Baskonia, who will most likely pass as second in the group.

Unicaja could not score and we are going to extra time. More basketball! #VolverEsGanar pic.twitter.com/Ffd5UG3msl – #Vamos de Movistar + (@vamos) June 23, 2020