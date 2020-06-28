There is already a final of the 2019-20 edition of the ACB League. He Kirolbet Baskonia has been imposed on Valencia Basket 73-75 in a heart-stopping match, and you will face Nikola Mirotic’s Barcelona Lassa in the duel for the championship, which will be played next Tuesday.

Zoran Dragic has been the MVP of the match after adding a total of 21 points and 3 rebounds in his personal meter. It is also worth noting the performance of Tornike Shengelia, one of the best players in the tournament so far, with 17 points and 4 rebounds. At Valencia the best was Sam Van Rossom with 14 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.