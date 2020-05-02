Three days after the ACB approved his return plan, the Euroleague spread his. The dates of they both overlap in July, nothing new when it comes to moving to the top European competition. If it were to be the case, there is supposed to be flexibility on both sides, especially when it comes to such an exceptional moment. But we also thought that Spanish society was going to be united against the pandemic, and you see what a panorama. So I wouldn’t bet much on basketball either. In any case, the problem that lies ahead for the Euroleague weighs on other enormous obstacles that must be overcome to solve the season. There are already many voices that have spoken in favor of canceling the tournament, including that of Andrei Vatutin, the president of CSKA Moscow, current champion. Among his warnings he points out the restrictions to travel. Here they participate 18 teams from ten countries. There are ten different de-escalations. Jordi Bertomeu, aware of the difficulty, has already warned of the obvious: “The Euroleague will only return when there are adequate health and safety conditions.”

While these conditions exist, another debate has arisen. Ergin Ataman, the coach of the leader Efes, has asked a salary cap and more balanced budgets. We should listen to him. European basketball, despite its increased interest, is still not profitable for the main clubs. Barça and Real Madrid, which in this course have two of the three highest budgets, together with the CSKA, estimated losses of 32.3 and 27.9 million euros, respectively, on items bordering 40 million. Their clubs cover the deficit with the benefits of soccer. So the cuts to basketball Madrid players have been linked to the return of salvador football. Logical. Now those calculations have been blown up, accompanied by pending learning.