Former star player Shaquille O’Neal believes the NBA should completely rule out this season and start work on the next.

The NBA is still working to restart its season after it was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with For The Win, O’Neal talked about how he and his family have been dealing with a socially distant life, what it would be like to play without fans.

He said that with his family, “we just followed protocol. Staying safe. I have spent a lot of valuable time with my children: they are 23, 20, and 17 years old.”

On the possibility of the rest of the NBA season being played, the former star player said: “It is difficult, but we congratulate Adam Silver (NBA commissioner) for taking that first step and thinking about the safety of people and players. “

He said, “I don’t know what’s going to happen with the rest of the season, but I would like everyone to be safe, so as long as it takes us to get 100 percent back to normal, I’m willing to wait.”

On the possibility of playing without fans, he indicated that “it is important to see the fans, because they help the adrenaline to rise.”

“Let’s say I’m playing on the road. I need to look at that fan who is grimacing at me. I need to look at that other one who laughs at me when I miss a free kick. I need to look at the one who is holding the opposite sign. I also need to look The boy who looks at his father when I look at him and says, “My God, Shaq just looked at me,” he said.

He commented that “we should scrap the season, everyone go home, recover, come back next year. We just scrap the season. Why do we try to go back now and do a quick tiebreaker?”

He considered that “any team that wins this year will have an asterisk for its title. It is not going to get respect. What if a team that is not really in the competition, with good numbers, suddenly wins with a new playoff format? No one is going to respect that. “

It is better to end everything this season and start the next championship from scratch again, it is better for everyone, he said.

