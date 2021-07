“The player of the Spanish team, Rudy Fernández, analyzed the national team’s match against Argentina that guarantees the quarterfinals. In addition, he has spoken of a player who is excelling in the tournament and whom Rudy knows well as Luka Doncic. The Slovenian and his team are Spain’s next rival and Rudy admits that “there is no antidote u0027anti-Rudy u0027, you have to watch the whole team “. “