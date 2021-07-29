Basketball | Rafa Nadal’s message of support for Scariolo’s team

The good relationship that exists between Pau Gasol and Rafa Nadal for many years is known to all, both send winks whenever they can and are always supporting each other.

“All my support for the Spanish basketball team, I will be following and encouraging you. Good luck, let’s go!”, The tennis player pointed out on his Instagram account.

The Spanish basketball team could not have started these Tokyo Games on a better foot with their victory against Japan. The next match will be played tomorrow Thursday against Argentina.

