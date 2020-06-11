A group of NBA players have doubts about participating in the resumption of the season from July 31 at the Disney World sports complex (Orlando), the ESPN reported Wednesday.

At the moment, none of these players, who mostly belong to teams considered not favorites to the title, have formally requested to be absent from the concentration in Orlando, according to the report by ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, these types of cases would be covered in the agreement that the league and the players union are close to closing ahead of the resumption of the season, according to Wojnarowski.

The agreement would establish that players with particular health conditions that put them at greater risk against the virus can be absent from Orlando, while those who prefer not to play for other reasons are not penalized but do not receive the corresponding payments for those matches.

Among the concerns that some players have expressed in different ways about the concentration at Disney World are the possibility of spreading COVID-19, the probable separation from their families for weeks, isolation and strong movement restrictions, and the risk of suffer an injury due to the short preparation time they will have before competing.

The current climate of outrage and protests in the United States stemming from the George Floyd crime, in which NBA players have participated, “is also playing a role,” Wojnarowski said.

Suspended since March 12 due to the pandemic, the NBA approved last week its plan to resume the season with 22 of its 30 teams concentrated and playing behind closed doors at Disney World, which must end on October 12 at the latest.