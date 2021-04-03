Basketball player Malik Beasley pleads guilty to violent threats

Malik Beasley, 24-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves player, is splicing scandals. After the uproar that was organized with the infidelity he committed with Larsa Pippen, 46, and former basketball player Scottie Pippen, it has now come to light that the young You have pleaded guilty to a felony violent threat for which he was arrested last September.

The guilty plea has cleared the bodyguard of the drug possession charge of which he was also charged. Your sentence, which will not exceed 120 days in jail or house arrest, will not go live until after the 2020-2021 season is over, which will allow you to continue playing on your computer until then. On the other hand, if you properly complete the probation process, your charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

The incident that brought Beasley to court took place on the athlete’s property in Plymouth. Local police received a call asking for help after The player will point a gun at a married couple and their teenage daughter in the vicinity of their mansion.

Apparently the family had stopped their car in front of Beasley’s door, which He then came out with an assault rifle in hand and urged them to leave. In the statement issued by the police, it was stated that “while the victims were moving away, it was observed that the suspect held the gun up to his shoulder and pointed at his vehicle“.

When security forces arrived at the property, Beasley, along with two other people, was arrested trying to flee the scene by car. Also, after obtaining a search warrant for the house, officers found a significant quantity of marijuana and numerous weapons, one of them later confirmed as stolen.

Beasley is living a hectic season: aside from his problems with the law, the basketball player has had to face the divorce of his wife, Montana Yao, as a result of his affair with Pippen. The guard and the ex-wife of the Chicago Bulls icon have, however, formalized their relationship: last November they were photographed hand in hand in Miami and just a few days ago they were seen very caramelized in Minnesota.