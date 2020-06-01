Boston Celtics basketmaker Jaylen Brown drove 15 hours to lead a peaceful protest march in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Brown, who broadcast part of the march live through his Instagram account and also posted videos of speeches on his page, said during the live broadcast that he had driven 15 hours from Boston to protest in Atlanta, which is about 20 minutes southeast of their native Marietta, Georgia.

“I drove 15 hours to get to Georgia, my community,” said Brown.

He added, “This is a peaceful protest. Being a celebrity, being an NBA player does not exclude me from any conversation. First and foremost I am a black man and I am a member of this community.”

“We are raising awareness of some of the injustices that we have been seeing.

As a young man, you have to listen to our perspective. Our voices need to be heard. I am 23 years old. I don’t know all the answers. But I feel how others feel, “he said.

Brown, who is vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, marched with a megaphone while holding a sign saying “I can’t breathe,” referring to George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on Monday.

Floyd, who is African American, died after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Floyd’s death has rocked the Minneapolis community and sparked protests in cities across the United States.

Brown joined another NBPA vice president, Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, as well as former first-round pick Justin Anderson, who played with Brogdon in Virginia and is currently in the G-League with the Long Islands. Nets, and rapper Lil Yachty.

“I have brothers, I have sisters, I have friends, who are on the streets, who are out here, who are experiencing it, who are being detained, only discrimination, day after day,” Brogdon told protesters in a video posted on the Brown’s Instagram page.

“Dealing with the same thing all the time. This is systematic. This is not where we come from and … We don’t have to burn our houses. We build this city. This is the most proudly black city in the world. In the world, man. Come on. to be proud of that.

Let’s focus our energy. Let’s enjoy this together, “he said.

“This is a moment. We have influence in this moment. We have a moment in time. People will look back, our children will look back and say, ‘You were part of it.’ I have a grandfather who marched alongside (Dr Martin Luther King Jr.) in the 1960s, and it was incredible. He would be proud to see us all here. We have to keep moving forward. Jaylen has led this, and I am proud of him. We need more leaders, “he said.

The protest was one of dozens across the country that took place on Saturday.

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a longtime friend of Floyd, was part of a protest in Minneapolis on Friday alongside Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Josh Okogie.