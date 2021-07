Basketball

Basketball, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Spain-Argentina: To rooms with comfort (81-71)

The Spanish team added their second victory in the Tokyo 2020 tournament against Argentina (81-71), guaranteeing themselves a place in the quarterfinals. Ricky Rubio was Scariolo’s best player. Next Sunday, at 10:20 Spanish time, Spain and Doncic’s Slovenia will play the first place in the group.

00:01:26, an hour ago