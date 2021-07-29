Basketball, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Relive Ricky Rubio’s exhibition against Argentina – Basketball video

Basketball

Basketball, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | Relive Ricky Rubio’s exhibition against Argentina

Ricky Rubio returned to sign another great game leading Spain in the victory against the Argentine team. The Catalan point guard finished with 26 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in a match where, as against Japan, he emerged as the leader in directing the game and scoring Sergio Scariolo’s team. The MVP of the last World Cup continues to show a tremendous level in FIBA ​​competitions.

00:01:50, 16 minutes ago