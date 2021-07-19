Basketball | Olympic Games: Spain meets the best version of the United States Dream Team before traveling to Japan

The United States took advantage of the presence of Spain at its home to present its true credentials to olympic gold and recover the poster lost in the first two friendlies with a match that served to close the preparation of both teams before landing in Tokyo. Despite the fact that the result (83-76) was not worth more than to increase the national pride of both and despite the fact that none of the teams was complete (Booker, Middleton and Holiday by the Americans and Llull and Juancho on the Spanish side) both teams demonstrated during different phases of the clash why they are in the wagon of favorites at the Olympic event and why they are the two great dominators of world basketball in this 21st century.

The two teams came out with the handbrake on. The defenses and the nerves prevail in a few minutes in which the failures accumulated. Only when Ricky Rubio (20 points) warmed up the crash revved up. The base lives sweet with the selection and knew how to read the rhythm of the game to get Spain into it. Horses were still missing and for that I entered Usman Garuba. With the eyes of the NBA on him, the Madrid youth squad showed in the first minutes what he can contribute to the other side of Atlntico: force, intensity and electricity that infected the second Spanish unit with Pau at the head.

Spain led on the scoreboard (14-21. Min.11) and found a better reading of the game, while the United States encrypted its match more in the individualities and the physical, an aspect in which they continue to be superior but that no longer it makes so much difference. What marks it is talent and in that Rudy He proved to be left over with two triples that put the 26-18 in the light with five minutes to go in the second quarter. It was the moment of dIndividual impact of the clash between Ricky (14 goals at halftime) and Durant (11). Both players dressed as gunmen and for two minutes exchanged baskets as if there were no tomorrow. A give and take from which Spain came out stronger and with an advantage before going to the locker room (36-38).

Equality remained the dominant note after the break. With Ricky doing his thing, scoring the first six points for Spain after the break, and with Green and the ‘rookie’ Keldon Johnson supporting the locals, the clock was discounting minutes in favor of Scariolo’s team.

The party then entered a moment of lack of control in which Spain was lost and in which The United States fell on the hands of Lillard and Johnson, agreeing with Pops in his choice to fill in for Beal’s discharge. With the Michelob Ultra Arena on the rise, the United States opened a gap on the scoreboard before the Spanish offensive blackout to close the quarter with a 57-50 on the scoreboard. At that moment Lillard and Johnson brought out their best version to strike a blow at Spain, who travels to Japan with a lot of weight in their suitcase and homework to do before the first game. Especially in attack, where they were extinguished with only 12 points in the third act.

The Americans took advantage of the last set to show that what happened against Nigeria and Australia has already been forgotten and they put on the suit of favorites again with a fast basketball in attack and intense in defense that ended up disarming a Spain in which Scariolo He preferred to do tests rather than go into a melee that did not suit him. I’ll have another chance in Japan. In Las Vegas, the game was no longer on, leaving Spain with its first loss in the bag, but with the feeling that it can compete for whatever and against anyone.