Basketball | Olympic Games: Scariolo: “The gold is already reserved”

The coach Sergio Scariolo also spoke before the microphones after the last friendly match in preparation for the Olympic Games, in which Spain fell to the United States.

The coach valued the match in Spain in this way: “It is a preparation match, we continue on our way to find the best form, we have to keep working. It was a great first half, but in the second they moved the ball better with some triples at the end of possession. They are a great team and will add three amazing players shortly. We have to improve and learn from the mistakes made“.

“We have rotated differently from them. They have all earned merit to play and that is why they have played all 12. They all deserve it,” he added.

The great unknown

“Juancho will be there. Has worked well and I want to thank the Wolves for their mindset and attitude. They have understood that the experience will be good for Juancho. “He also had words for the discards already confirmed for the Games:”Daro, Xabi and Pierre leave us, to which our thanks go “.

Regarding the upcoming commitments of the National Team, Scariolo spoke of the feelings that his team transmits to him: “We are not bad at anything, but we can improve at everything. We have time to work and add things for the matches that are coming our way. The first challenge is the first game. Forever”.

Medal options

“The gold is already reserved. If EEU plays to its full potential, no one can win the medal. That is being realistic and not wanting to fool anyone. Our goal is to fight for the medals, to be in the semifinals and from then on we will see. We are one of the teams that will fight for the medals, but I don’t see any advantage over them. We are all the same and only the United States is one step above it. “