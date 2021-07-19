Basketball | Olympic Games: Scariolo is always right, with Llull, with Garuba, with everything …

Nothing generates more debate than a call for a selection as notorious as that of basketball. Over time I have learned to accept it as good by nature, not to question it, even if it is the national sport for a couple of days. I do not have the same information as Scariolo when it comes to choosing one player or another, nor his experience to manage the group, I also do not know his general plan for the

tournament or the private one (this player is worth to me for one rival and this one for another) and the

internal codes

that he handles when playing the piano, if the white keys or the black ones are better, but yes, because I have hearing (and memory), which usually sounds good. Sergio is always right. The chosen ones are these, as almost everyone already knows.

Pau Gasol, Rudy, Chacho, Ricky, Claver, Marc, Willy, Garuba, Abalde, Abrines, Llull and Juancho,

happily recovered from his shoulder injury. And there is nothing more to say. They are our Family until August 9. Good ones.

Llull or Brizuela?

Networks set trends. I’m not the biggest fan of

Sergio,

but the BA is not the Supermanager of the Endesa League.

Brizuela

he had a better season, of course, and I love his way of producing a lot in a very short time,

Llull

in the selection is priceless. I don’t like the Llull hero of the

Marvel

He seduces so many people, but I do think he is a wonderful player in a somewhat more supporting role like the one he has always had in the national team. That is, I prefer the Lull dressed in red than the Llull with

license to ‘mandarin’ from Madrid

.

Garuba or Oriola?

They will say that I am

Groucho

and that the arguments that are valid for Llull do not serve to

Oriola

, who knows what the national team is, fits into the group and is effective in many situations (starting in the World Cup final to dry Scola, as he did) It could be. And I also understand that

Scariolo

has considered that it is necessary to take advantage of the boom of Usman, a player in constant growth, explosive (and we do not have enough fiber in the selection), who is also young and can accept very specific missions. Usman can defend almost in any position. The other names on the list are almost unquestionable. Here

there is no complaints book

. Scariolo earned it. And it is not faith, it is data, triumphs, medals and titles, style, character and way of competing.

P.S.

Skeptics can watch the Prime Video series on The Family.

This content is exclusive for registered users