Basketball | Olympic Games: Ricky Rubio, on the United States: “FIBA basketball is different and they have to adapt”

Ricky Rubio spoke into the microphones after Spain’s defeat to the United States in the last of the preparatory matches for the Tokyo Olympics. The Minnesota Timberwolves player did not shy away from any questions:

USA

“They have a lot of talent but they need timeIt is the first time they play together, although they are very dangerous, “said the Spanish player.

Along the same lines, he talked about the differences between the rules used in the Olympic Games and those used in the NBA. “FIBA basketball is different and they have to adapt. It is different physically and it takes time, but they will adapt, “he concluded.

Your role and the Selection

“My style changes a bit in the Selection. I have more weight in the team and I must know what my moment is and take a step forward now that the generation of 80 is leaving, from which I have learned so much “.

Regarding the preparation, Ricky Rubio pointed directly to the determining factor of the Covid: “The preparation has been different in everything, but we have to get positive things out of this tour. Maybe in the second part we were thinking more about the trip“added the player.

A trip that will begin next day the 26th before the host, Japan. A game Ricky wants to be prepared for: “I know a couple of players from the Japan team and we have coaches working in Japan, so we will be ready to meet and study them before the game.