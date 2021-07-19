Basketball | Olympic Games: Juancho Hernangmez will finally be in the Games: this is the definitive list of Spain

Juancho Hernangmez will finally be part of the Spanish team that competes in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, in the absence of official confirmation from the Spanish Basketball Federation. The player has passed the medical tests and will be in his first Olympic event after overcoming the shoulder injury suffered against France.

After ten days of uncertainty, Juancho can now smile. After a first diagnosis put him out of the Olympic call, the Madrid forward began to work against the clock with the doctors of the selection and under the control of the Minnesota Timberwolves to try to reach Tokyo. After a last meeting, both the Minnepolis franchise and the FEB understood that the injury “is recoverable” for the Games and decided the entry of Hernangmez in the call.

A list that will not finally be Pierre Oriola, Dario Brizuela and Xabi Lpez-Arostegui. The three players will return to Madrid after having completed all the preparation under Sergio Scariolo and having played the last friendly of the preparation tour against the United States.

“Juancho is going to be there. He has worked well and I want to thank the Wolves for their mentality and attitude. They have understood that the experience will be good for Juancho. They leave us Daro, Xabi and Pierre, to whom our thanks go for everything. that they have contributed “, Scariolo assured in the press conference after the clash against the United States, making official the entry of the Madrid player in the definitive list.

With the inclusion of Hernangmez, Spain’s list is closed for the Games that will begin on the 26th with the confrontation against the host team. A call in which Spain has included its entire arsenal to try to win its fourth consecutive Olympic medal.

THE 12 CALLED BY ESPAA

4. PAU GASOL5. RUDY FERNNDEZ6. SERGIO RODRGUEZ 9. RICKY RUBIO10. VCTOR CLAVER13. MARC GASOL14. WILLY HERNANGMEZ16. USMAN GARUBA20. ALBERTO ABALDE 21. LEX ABRINES23. SERGIO LLULL41. JUANCHO HERNANGMEZ

Subscribe to the BRAND Basket Newsletter and receive in your email, from Monday to Sunday and first thing in the morning, the exclusive news, interviews, reports, graphics and videos that will mark the day in the NBA, Endesa League, Euroleague and the rest of the basket world.