Basketball | Olympic Games: BRAND Interview with Pau Gasol: “I like to do exceptional and extraordinary things”

Pau Gasol (Barcelona, ​​1980) set out to oppose everyone. When the majority, with his age and palm, would have finished his career, he returned to work to fulfill yet another dream. The last. At least with the selection.

What does it mean for Pau Gasol to play a game in the United States again two years later? An enormous satisfaction. Playing at the highest level again has been a great joy and pride. It is a great reward for the work of these two years, the possibility of returning and being here, whether in the United States or in Barcelona or the Games is a prize. Those were the objectives, to go back and be at a good level. I am very happy with how everything is going and I hope it continues on the same path. The United States is still the great favorite for gold with all the doubts it is leaving in its way? I worry about my team and what we have to do. to be better and more prepared. And I suppose they will try to do the same. They have had some setbacks, but it is their problem. They will have to solve it. We are going to try to improve and be more ready for the debut on the 26th against Japan. When he began his particular ordeal two years ago, the return was marked as a goal or as an obligation? Rather than a dream. With the hope of playing again and ending my career playing basketball and not letting an injury have ended it for me. On the other hand, I always said that the only way to retire would be with an injury like this. Even so, I set a very big challenge ahead of me and day by day, some with potholes, others difficult, we have taken it forward and we have given ourselves the opportunity. I am grateful because it was very, very difficult to achieve after everything I have played and after a pandemic, which on the one hand has given me more time and on the other has limited resources and made things difficult. We have tried to do our best and we have tried to get the positive to do well and be here.Why the fixation on getting to Japan? I think it’s a bit circumstantial. If it had been a European, I would have also gone, but I think that being able to finish my stage with the national team in a fifth Olympic Games is something very beautiful and special. That too has been a great motivation throughout the rehabilitation process. To be able to play with this group again in the Games is a luxury and a privilege, to be able to end my career with the national team in this way will have made all this worthwhile.

A year ago he did not see me here

And what are you going to do from August 9? Disconnect. To be with my wife and daughter, whom I have not seen in three weeks and enjoy with them. And then we will begin to digest and plan the future. Thinking about the next step and making a decision at the family level that marks the immediate future. In that decision, will a possible medal weigh? Will it make you rethink things? In principle it will not be a decisive factor. Hopefully we get it and hopefully it is the highest possible but if things, for whatever reason, do not go so well it will not be a decisive factor when making a decision. I already said it when I returned, playing again is already a success, being with this team is already a success. That you win a league with Bara, be able to win a Euroleague even though we lost the final or be able to be in another Olympic final and be able to fight for a gold, hopefully. That is why we work, but it is not a deciding factor.

I hope we can win a medal, but that will not determine my decision about the future. “

They are the current world champions, do they feel they have an obligation to get on the podium? The obligation is commitment. That is the identity of this group. Compete and give your all and let your performance dictate a bit how far you go and the result you get. We all want to win and as long as we give it our all, hopefully, we will have a chance to be at the top. There have been times that we have not had that luck and we have had a bad game at an important moment and we have been left out. We are going to fight this championship with our sights set on enjoying this moment that, not only for me, but for some others, will be their last dance, knowing that the result is given by the tournament and that the forecasts are almost never correct. What can you expect from this team? On a mental level we have to be one step ahead of the usual because of how this competition is set up, which is different and you have no margin for error. Let’s see if we start with more spark. We have made a preparation with fewer games and we want to take advantage of the fact that we have done a great job. Then play the rest, which is what we have always done. Go for it all and then the championship puts you where you deserve. How will your role differ from 2017, your last tournament with the national team? It has already been seen in the preparation matches. In the end they are minutes more limited by the circumstances, but trying to be of quality to add as much as possible both in attack and defense and try to help the team to be better.Jorge Garbajosa always said that they would wait until the end for him to arrive Will I have agreed to come to these Games in any way? I have a lot of respect for what it costs to be on this team and if I cannot contribute important things that someone else does. Fortunately, that has not been the case. I have played at a very high level with Bara in the league, doing things that no one has done in the history of the competition at any age and that which I take with me. I’m going to try to do special things with this team anyway. He doesn’t tire of contradicting himself, returning as he did when everyone had already considered him retired or said he would never be the same again? I like to do exceptional and extraordinary things. . Exceeding limits and expectations, starting with my own. ‘Mamba Mentality’, the great legacy of Kobe? It is clear that Kobe put it to another level. He said you always had to do naughty things. He always put an enormous capacity for work, commitment, sacrifice, and demand. It helped me to be a better player, a better leader and I have had it very present in my recovery. It has helped me in times of difficulty to think about how he would have dealt with it.

Ending the selection in this way will have made it all worthwhile. “

Did you see yourself coming here a year ago, when the Games were postponed? In July 2020 I started to run and I started very slowly, very little by little. I was focusing on the day to day. In not getting my hopes up, but also not breaking down when things didn’t quite go well. The idea and the objective was to recover as a player after an injury and a ‘re-injury’, a fracture and a ‘refracture’, from two operations … To recover from blows both in the Milwaukee stage, when the foot does not respond and just broke, like on the Portland stage with a new fracture even with nails driven in. I focused a lot on the moment, on the present to get closer to the moment in which I am now. What weight has your brother and the rest of this family had that is the selection for Pau Gasol to be here today? It is not a matter for one individual or another. The spirit of this team, its environment and what it means to have been here for so many years is what attracts you. He has brought me, Marc, Ricky and other players whose presence was not so clear either. What attracts us? The challenges we set ourselves, the opportunities, the moments we live on and off the track with our teammates, representing our country and the pride it represents. A series of very special things that attract me, as well as wanting to play again and enjoying the court before I retire. How has fatherhood influenced your decision to play again? Determine your daughter her idea of ​​the future? It is something very special. Having been able to have my daughter watch some games like the debut with Bara, preparation games … It has meant that all this is much more special. It gives you a different perspective on life. I did not think that a daughter would be able to see me play what I have done for so many years and I have been fortunate to be able to do so.

