The refusal of a large part of the players to have to be isolated for several months in the “bubble” of the Walt Disney Resort, Orlando, if in the end the NBA competition resumes, has forced the league to work on a schedule to minimize that presence.

After reducing the competition to 22 teams, the NBA works on a schedule that after 53 days of arriving in Orlando, 14 teams will be back to their corresponding cities, and there will only be four left after 67 days of competition.

The NBA wants to convey to players that the real-time commitment for most teams in Orlando may be less daunting than originally perceived, especially once seen in the context of the schedules incorporated into the revised schedule of the league.

A significant group of players had seriously questioned the option of not attending the restart of the suspended regular-season competition on March 11.

The NBA plans to start training camps July 9-11.

The teams will quarantine briefly before formal training camps begin before regular-season games resume on July 30, according to various news sources.

The six teams eliminated after eight regular-season games and a possible play-in tournament for No. 8 in each Conference would leave Orlando after a 35- or 40-day stay.

The NBA expects the Conference finals to end in a maximum of 82 days, leaving the two teams to play in the Finals, which could begin as of September 30.

In addition, several new rules are expected to have been agreed by the NBA and the players union to take effect when competition resumes at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Players like center DeMarcus Cousins ​​and point guard Isaiah Thomas, who were on the NBA rosters this season, and those who were not, shooting guard JR Smith and Jamal Crawford, for example, who are free agents, have the option to register. in the open list positions.

The teams will not be able to sign international players, such as the Montenegrin Spanish power forward Nikola Mirotic, who was not on the NBA charts this season.

Teams can take up to 17 players to Orlando, including 14 or 15 with a standard NBA contract and additional two-way seats.

For example, the Brooklyn Nets may designate development league players Chris Chiozza and Jeremiah Martin, who were already in the first team, as numbers 14 and 15 on the list with the option of being able to replace injured stars, forward Kevin Durant and point guard Kyrie Irving.

However, the Nets would not be allowed to sign two replacements for Durant and Irving.

The playoff lists will consist of 15 players, including 13 active and two inactive.

Once the playoffs begin, teams can replace any player who tests positive for the coronavirus with a substitute player. This new player would be subject to a minimum quarantine period of seven days.

Additionally, there will be a weeklong transaction window in late June that will allow teams to resign or sign a player.

During this period, a team may advance players from the development league to the first team and if its position is injured it could be filled by another from the same competition.

Eight teams, Denver, LA Clippers, Memphis, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento and San Antonio, have an open spot on the roster and can sign a player who competed in the NBA or Development League this season.

The eight teams that are left out of the Orlando restart can resign or sign players during the transaction window, but will not have the option of getting one who is in the Development League and has already been in the first team.