The NBA took shy steps toward normalcy on Friday, when a small number of facilities reopened for training, while at least one team received permission from the league to conduct coronavirus testing of players and employees.

Cleveland and Portland reopened their facilities for players interested in volunteer training there. Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman was among the first to return to an NBA practice court seven weeks ago, when the league ordered the closure of all team facilities.

“It’s great to be back,” Osman wrote on Instagram, where he also posted a photo of himself, standing in a practice gym, where he couldn’t see another person.

The Orlando Magic revealed that it has received authorization from health officials in Orange County, Florida to test players and staff. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, it is mentioned that the county has more than enough resources to conduct tests among medical workers and asymptomatic individuals.

“With permission from the Orange County Health Department, the NBA has informed us that we can test our players,” said Joel Glass, a Magic spokesman.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers could soon do the same, testing players and employees with the approval of local officials.

Several weeks ago, the Lakers tested and two tested positive. Last week, Mayor Eric Garcetti said that all Los Angeles County residents are already eligible for free trials.

The NBA has not yet implemented an extensive testing program for all teams.

He would have to take that step to resume the season.

However, the league has informed teams that they may ask for permission to perform the tests, if local health authorities believe they have a “robust” number of tests available to all health workers in the community, and if other conditions are met.

Like other prominent sports leagues in the United States, the NBA also tries to avoid being perceived as having received privileged treatment by obtaining evidence for players in cities where resources are scarce to conduct it.

Dr. Raúl Pino, a health officer in Orange County, told the Magic that he can “rest assured” that this will not be the case in that location.

.