NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told players Friday that if the season could resume, they would prefer to focus teams on one or two venues like Orlando or Las Vegas, US media reported.

According to ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski, Silver told a conference with the players that due to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic “it would be safer to be in one place, or two places, to start with.”

The NBA, which has been suspended since March 12, has been studying for weeks the possibility of ending the season with all teams concentrated in the same “bubble” city, thus avoiding continuous travel and facilitating the protection of players against the virus. .

Silver confirmed that Las Vegas and Orlando, possibly the Disney World resort, remain the most likely venues should that plan be implemented, Wojnarowski and digital media journalist ., Shams Charania, said.

Hours before the conference, NBA Players Association Executive Director Michele Roberts had told ESPN that the players welcomed the idea of ​​the “bubble” city at first but later expressed skepticism as it that they were informed of the strict isolation measures that they would be in for weeks.

This Friday’s conference coincides with the first day that the NBA authorizes teams to open their facilities to players for voluntary and individual training, under great security measures.

However, only the Cleveland Cavaliers confirmed that they had conducted the training.

On the future of the season, Silver told players that the decision whether to resume the campaign or be canceled may not be made in May or early June, according to both journalists.

The commissioner also let players know that in the event games return before there is a coronavirus shot, it will likely be with the stands empty and stressed that it would be a blow to the NBA because the fans’ spending on stadiums account for 40% of total league revenue.

.