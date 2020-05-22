A series of objects and personal effects of the late former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant were auctioned on Thursday for about $ 200,000, eight times more than estimated, the auction house Julien announced.

The most valued memory was a handprints of the legendary escort that served as evidence for those who were finally immortalized on the esplanade of the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles in 2011.

The footprints of Bryant, the first athlete to have a space in that place with great Hollywood stars, were worth between $ 4,000 and $ 6,000 and were finally sold for $ 75,000.

Other highlights of the auction included a complete Lakers bag used by Bryant during the 1999-2000 season finals, embroidered with the official NBA logo under a black band in memory of Wilt Chamberlain, another legendary star of the Lakers. .

The uniform was valued at about $ 10,000 and was priced at $ 43,750.

A pair of Bryant-signed Adidas brand sneakers totaled $ 25,600, a far cry from the $ 560,000 (all-time record) reached at Sotheby’s on Sunday by Air Jordan 1 sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during a game.

The souvenir auction of Bryant, who died on January 26 in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people, is the second to be held this week.

In the previous event, one of the five NBA champion rings that Bryant won with the Lakers and that he had given to his mother was sold for $ 193,000 at the Goldin (New Jersey) house.

The highest price in Goldin, however, came from an autographed trading card of the year for rookie Mike Trout, a three-time American League MVP with the Los Angeles Angels, who totaled $ 922,500.

