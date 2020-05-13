The southern California sports academy that the late Kobe Bryant co-owned withdrew his nickname “Mamba” and will change its name, nearly four months after the basketball icon died in a helicopter crash.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died while moving to a basketball tournament on January 26 at the Mamba Sports Academy. The helicopter carrying them collided amid thick fog in northwest Los Angeles.

The academy, which is located in Thousand Oaks, announced Tuesday that it would return to its original Sports Academy name and withdraw the name “Mamba” overhead. The academy was founded in 2016. Bryant, who played for 20 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and helped the franchise win five NBA titles, joined the academy in 2018.

Matches were being played at the academy when news of Bryant’s death spread. The players stopped immediately and many in the gym started crying when they informed that Bryant was in the wrecked helicopter.

The academy is being considered as the venue for the new NBA Development League program, which will begin this fall. The program will serve as a year-long preparation on and off the court for elite players who decided to skip college but are not yet eligible for the NBA draft.

The investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board into the helicopter accident continues. Pilot Ara Zobayan, coach John Atobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa also died in the accident; Coach Christina Mauser and Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton.

On Friday, Zobayan’s brother told the court that Bryant knew of the risks of flying in a helicopter and survivors are not entitled to compensation for Zobayan’s property, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Bryant’s widow, Vannesa Bryant, sued Zobayan’s estate and the rental company that owned the helicopter, Osland Express, in February.

Last week, Vanessa Bryant also filed a claim, a preliminary step to a lawsuit, against the Los Angeles sheriff’s department after deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash site. The claim was initially reported by PEOPLE magazine.

.