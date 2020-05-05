Thomas made it to the 1992 Olympics and, although the great ex-Chicago Bulls insisted he had nothing to do with keeping the guard off the “Team of Dreams,” he admitted that his presence would have changed the team.

Jordan was asked if it was he who kept Thomas out of the Olympic team, which featured Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Scottie Pippen, among others. Jordan denied it was him.

“You want to attribute it to me, go ahead, and be my guest. But it wasn’t me, ”Jordan said during the ESPN documentary.

The dispute between Jordan and Thomas dates back to the wars between the Bulls and Pistons in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Jordan said he respected Thomas as a player and that he was one of the best bases in basketball.

“I respect Isiah Thomas’ talent. For me, the greatest point guard of all time is Magic Johnson, and right behind him is Isiah Thomas. No matter how much I hate him, I respect his game. Now, it was hinted that she was asking about him; but I never threw his name there, ”said Jordan.

What Jordan reiterated the most about the “Dream Team” was how much he loved the practices and camaraderie the team had with each other. Jordan said that if Thomas was on the team, things would have been different.

“The ideal team, based on the environment and the camaraderie that happened on that team, was the best harmony,” he said. “Would Isiah have had a different feeling on that team? Yes.”

Rod Thorn, who was on the US Team Selection Committee. USA In 1992, he told ESPN last week that he never had a conversation with Jordan about Thomas.

“There was never anything in my conversation with (Jordan) that had to do with Isiah Thomas, period,” Thorn said. “He said, ‘I will.’ … Isiah’s name never appeared during that conversation. And he never backed down and said he didn’t want to do that from that moment on, to those of us in the NBA office.

“Now, if that really happened, then it happened to someone else; because when I talked to him, he ended up saying he definitely would. “

Thomas had told ESPN that he was “hurt” because he was not on the team.

