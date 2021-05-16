“Basketball is not the most important thing right now”

Basketball is not the most important thing for Kyrie irving at this time. This is exactly what the star of the Brooklyn nets in a recent interview with the playoffs of the NBA on the way.

When asked how you feel about the Nets get back to full strength just in time for the postseason, Kyrie irving He completely changed course and shared why basketball is not on his mind right now:

“For me personally, I’m not really, I’m not going to lie to you,” said Irving, via Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp. “There are many things that are happening in this world, and basketball is not the most important thing for me at the moment. A lot is happening abroad. All my people are still in captivity around the world and there is a lot of dehumanization.

“So I apologize if I am not going to focus on the questions from all of you. Too much is happening in the world for me to just be talking about basketball. I have to focus on this shit 24/7 most of the time, but in this world there is too much going on to not address. It’s sad to see that shit is happening. “

Irving then went on to say that he has been bothered by the unrest in Israel and Palestine at this time, but also noted that he is concerned about problems “around the world.” The star of the la NBA she couldn’t help talking about her problem with people who are discriminated against because of their skin color or because of their religion.

Kyrie irving acknowledged that he is still doing what he has to do in terms of preparing for the playoff push of the NBA with Brooklyn, but at this point, his mind is elsewhere:

“Being in this gym, yes, I am grateful for the opportunity, it is a blessing, but my goal here, my purpose is to help humanity,” Irving reiterated. “And I can’t just sit here and not address that. I don’t care which side you are on, whichever side you are on, if you are a human being and support the ongoing anti-war effort; There are many people who lose their lives, children, many babies, that is exactly what I am focused on ”.

Kyrie Irving doesn’t look like any other player in the NBA currently. He has his issues, but there’s no denying that he’s still one of the best players in the game right now, even the legends seem to think so. His mind doesn’t seem to be in the right place, though, and it will be interesting to see what kind of effect, if any, this will have on his level of play in the postseason.