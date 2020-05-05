One of the biggest names in the history of Brazilian basketball, former player Marcel de Souza continues to represent his country. Bronze medalist at the 1978 World Cup and Pan-American champion in 1987, Marcel graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of Jundiaí and has been working as an ultrasonographer in the city of São Paulo during the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

Former player, Marcel has a degree in medicine and works in Jundiaí during the pandemic (Photo: Personal archive)

Photo: LANCE!



“I work in clinics that serve the low- and middle-income population. I am not able to care for people with coronaviruses in hospitals. I am 63 years old and I belong to the risk group. I started to guide people through social networks on what they should do or no “, said Marcel to the L!.

Jundiaí has ​​186 confirmed cases of covid-19 and only 16 deaths caused by the disease. Marcel, who has been working every day during the pandemic, guarantees that the situation in the city is under control and that most people have respected the recommendations. The former player also praised the work of the local city hall.

“The situation in Jundiaí is well controlled. People react day after day. As I have been going to work every day, I see that there are days when the city is fuller, another one is more empty. There is no form of protest. Jundiaí has ​​done a great job with SUS and we are having a great success “, he said.

The new coronavirus is an infectious disease that causes flu-like breathing problems, with symptoms such as cough and fever, but in more severe cases it can cause breathing difficulties. As a prevention, social isolation is recommended, in addition to cleaning such as washing your hands frequently. In Brazil, there are already more than 108 thousand confirmed cases and seven thousand deaths. Marcel reiterated the importance of quarantine.

“We have two certainties about the coronavirus. The first is that agglomeration facilitates transmission. This is a fact. The second is that, at the moment, the disease has no treatment. Doctors prolong the lives of patients as much as they can. My message is to stay at home. In Brazil, the virus has affected people of all ages, even children. The best treatment now is not to be sick. Stay at home and wait. We will avoid it “, he said.

Second largest basket in the history of the Brazilian basketball team, Marcel played four Olympics in his career: Moscow (1980), Los Angeles (1984), Seoul (1988) and Barcelona (1992). The former wingman praised the stance of the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB), which took a stand against holding the Tokyo Olympics this year due to the pandemic.

“Excellent posture. Sport is an example. The attitude of the COB during this pandemic was very good,” said Marcel, who also praised the Canadian Olympic Committee, the first to take a stand against the Olympics in 2020, and was also against holding the event.

“You just have to stay home until a vaccine appears or until the virus regresses. When asked if I thought it was right to postpone the Olympics, I said it was that or die. Taking the best athletes to compete in the Olympic Games for a month implies that you it will take a lot of people together who will assist and work. There are volunteers, judges, workers in the Olympic Villages, in stores, in hotels … “, he pointed out.

Amid the blurring of other sports leagues, the New Basketball Brazil (NBB) already had a definition about the future. The clubs unanimously decided to cancel the season without a champion. Factors such as the lack of resources, the complexity and costs of the operation weighed in to continue the games, the image of the event in view of the increase in the number of infections and deaths in the country and, above all, the need to preserve the health of the athletes. As a doctor, Marcel sees no condition for the return of sport in 2020.

“Basketball is a sport like everyone else. It is a contact sport, indoors and it is impossible to play today. No sport is able to return to the competitive spirit. Returning in July means starting training a month earlier, in June We are in May and more than 400 people are dying each day How can I allow athletes to return to training and socializing? Let’s get to a team sport and say that it cannot be within a distance of five feet. others? “, finished.

* Trainee under the supervision of Tadeu Rocha

See too:

The selection of the “Brazilian national team” of gringos