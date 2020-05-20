The expivot Horace Grant harshly criticized his former partner Michael Jordan and the documentary miniseries “The Last Dance” on Tuesday, accusing them of offering a biased version of the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

Grant, who won three NBA championships playing alongside Jordan, said the successful documentary had been edited with the aim of offering a favorable image of Jordan.

“I would say (the documentary) was entertaining, but those of us who were there as teammates know that around 90% was garbage in terms of reality,” Grant said in an interview with ESPN Radio.

“It was not real, because many things that (Jordan) said to some of his teammates, his teammates replied (…) But all that was edited in the documentary, if you want to call it a documentary,” he said. .

Grant was especially angry at Jordan’s suggestion that he was the key source of information inside the locker room for “The Jordan Rules”, the famous 1992 book that uncovered unknown aspects of Jordan’s ultra-competitive personality. .

“Lie, lie, lie,” Grant said of Jordan’s point. “If MJ held a grudge against me, we are going to solve this as men. Let’s talk about it. Or we can solve it in another way.”

Although Grant admitted to being a “great friend” to the book’s author, Sam Smith, he also insisted that he had always protected the “sanctity of that wardrobe.”

“I would never take anything personal out,” he said.

Grant also criticized Jordan’s behavior towards his younger teammates in the Bulls, accusing him of being physically and verbally abusive towards them.

Grant, who shared a team with Jordan for six seasons, said he was not intimidated by the best basketball player in history.

Jordan “felt like he could control me, but that was sadly wrong,” Grant said. “Because every time he addressed me, I addressed him immediately. But in terms of Will Perdue, Steve Kerr, and young Scott Burrell, that was heartbreaking. Seeing a guy, a leader, going for those guys that way. “

“I understand that in terms of practice, you have a push here and there, but punches and things of that nature … were not necessary.”

In one of the 10 episodes of “The Last Dance”, which ended airing on Sunday with great audience results, the clash between Jordan and Steve Kerr (today coach of the Golden State Warriors) during a training session is reported, in the one that ended up facing each other with fists.

